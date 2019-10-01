Arsenal Interested in Landing Dutch International

There are a lot of clubs which eventually regretted after letting go a player who exploded in the following season. Arsenal is also one of those, and they have a couple of examples from the past few years. One of the biggest mistakes of Arsenal’s transfer policy in the past few years is letting Serge Gnabry go since he now shines in the Bayern München’s jersey.

Yet another name that could appear on the list of biggest transfer fails is Donyell Malen. As per Daily Mirror reports, Arsenal is considered as one of the clubs interested in signing Donyell Malen from Dutch runners-up PSV Eindhoven. However, what is interesting is that Arsenal sold him just two years ago for £500,000 according to Betting Tips For You.

Malen joined Arsenal two years ago as a young prospect from Ajax. However, the 20-year-old forward didn’t manage to book a single senior appearance with the Gunners, and he returned to the Eredivisie. Although the expectations were high after Arsenal landed a hot prospect player from Ajax academy, he didn’t manage to get his chance in the first team. Malen showed his potential and talent while playing for U18 where he made an instant impact which launched him to U21s pretty quickly.

After leaving Arsenal, Donyell Malen improved rapidly and he even managed to make a debut in the Dutch national team in Euro 2020 qualifiers and score his first international goal in a 4-2 away win against Germany. His performances for PSV Eindhoven have been outstanding this season, especially the one in the latest round of Eredivisie when he scored all five goals in his team’s 5-0 victory over Vitesse. During the current campaign Donyell Malen scored a total of 11 goals in 14 appearances.

Arsenal fans haven’t forgot about this guy and now they are wondering how they managed to let go such a talented player. They are wondering if they had a buy-back option in the deal which closed his move to PSV Eindhoven.

According to Daily Mirror, the player left the Gunners due to lack of first-team chances under former manager Arsene Wenger. However, Wenger’s replacement eventually wants to bring back Donyell Malen and additionally strengthen the attacking potential of his team which should bring them a lot of benefits in the Premier League. But, the Gunners are not the only ones to monitor this talented player.

The competition is very high and dozens of clubs are interested in services of this Dutch international. It is definitely not going to be easy for Unai Emery to land the player to Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal are positive and confident about their chances of signing the player back. Malen wanted to try and emulate the Gunners’ legend Dennis Bergkamp, and although he didn’t manage to do that in the first round, he could easily get another chance of accomplishing that goal. Since Unai Emery showed a genuine interest in signing the player, his return to Arsenal might become a reality in the upcoming months.