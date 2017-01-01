Posted on September 27, 2016 in Arsenal News

Arsenal new midfielder Granit Xhaka has revealed that he was quite nervous to be playing for Arsenal. He said that the first few days at the club were overwhelming for him as it was quite a change from what he was used to.



The Gunners paid more than £30m for the club, but the Switzerland international said that it was not the price tag the problem but rather the quality of the players around him.

He stated that he was not used to be playing with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, and Santi Cazorla and this is definitely a step up from what he has been used. Xhaka said that Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world and it is normal that they have such players there. It has always been a tradition at Arsenal to have the best players such as Thierry Henry, Bergkamp, and Patrick Viera and this is likely to follow.

He said that Ozil and Sanchez are pure world class players, and this can be seen by the way they trained and controlled the ball. He admits that he will learn a lot from these players and that he is looking to progress by training with such players.



Xhaka said that the other players made him feel at ease then, and he has gradually adapted to the club settings. He said that he is looking forward to having a good season and hope that the team can end up the season by winning some trophies.

Granit Xhaka admitted that there is no guaranteed place in the starting lineup and that you should be working hard in training if you do not want to spend the time on the bench. He said that it is a pleasure for him to be working under a manager such as Wenger.