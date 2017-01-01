Posted on October 19, 2016 in Arsenal News International News

Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey is set to miss the World Cup qualifier for his national team side – Wales – as he is yet to fully recover from a hamstring injury. Wales manager Chris Coleman would likely use the same squad that prosecuted the Moldova game. Leicester City’s Andy King was Ramsey’s replacement in the 4-0 Moldova thrashing, and is likely to be the man again.

Wales would miss forward Simon Church, Jonny Williams, and goalkeeper Danny Ward due to injuries in the game against Austria where more than 4,000 Welsh fans are expected.

“Hopefully they come in numbers and drive us on again. I’ve always said the travelling fans are brilliant. We saw that at the Euros throughout – it was unbelievable. At times when you need a lift, they gave it to us. I think they know how much we appreciate them so hopefully they can stick with us and keep pushing us on,” Captain Ashley Williams said.

Wales are the top seed in Group D, but they would have a very difficult task when they clash with second seed Austria. Austria didn’t do well at the Euro 2016 in France despite qualifying on a good note – they won nine games and played a draw in one.

At the Euro finals, they were knocked out in the group stage – for them it was a bit like winning a lot of small spins on the roulette at the online casino, but then losing it all the first time they went all in! However, the Marcel Koller-led side are keen to redeem their image, and they started the WC qualifying campaign on a good note with the 2-1 victory over Georgia. They remain the only real challenge – on paper – for the Euro 2016 semi finalists in the group.

Williams added that Wales would need to pick up points in even difficult places if they were to qualify for the World Cup. He said if Wales wouldn’t win, they would make sure they “don’t get beaten.”