April 27, 2017

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira claims that his former boss Arsene Wenger have been let down by his players more than any other factor.



There have been increasing calls for Wenger to leave the club at the end of the season. His contract runs out in the summer, and he is yet to decide on staying at Arsenal. He has admitted that the calls from fans to step down will certainly play a role in his decision, but it won’t be the decisive factor. Wenger will be deeply disappointed by the result in the last few months.

Heavy defeats against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich have put on the club once again in a position to challenge for the top four. They will not be contention for the Champions League after having been knocked out of the competition in the last 16 stage for yet another campaign.

Patrick Vieira, who was immensely successful in his spell under Wenger, says that the players alone are responsible for the situation. The Frenchman won seven major honours in his decade-long time at Arsenal. This included the Premier League campaign in which the club went undefeated throughout the season. It remains the last time Arsenal won the league.

The section of Arsenal supporters calling for Wenger to step down has been growing steadily over the last couple of seasons.”He is going through a really difficult period but at the same time I know Arsene and he is not the kind of person who will throw the towel in and walk out of this situation. He will fight for it because he is proud and he will give everything like he has been doing for the football club. I think you have to look at the players and in some situations the players have been letting Arsene down a lot,” said Vieira.