Posted on July 18, 2016 in Blog

Arsenal FC are keen on landing Alvaro Morata from Juventus amidst reported interests from other clubs, leaving the player now wanting to cash in on the interests.



The summer transfer window is fast approaching with Morata already making demands. According to Express, the star player wants £6m in annual wage for any of the top club that wants his services this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the pack to sign him in England and Real Madrid are reported to be willing to activate the buy back clause for the player when they sold him to the Italian side two years ago. The club is believed to want the striker back so they could sell to the numerous c6ed7edlubs who want his services.

Arsenal have seen moves to land a top rated striker like Edinson Cavani and Mario Gotze stalled and will be willing to get Morata. They are currently planning on making Jamie Vardy the main man in front but the Gunners move for the Leicester City have been rebuffed leaving Morata as a good alternative to add to the team.

The BBC even made a gaffe when reporting the goal scorers in the England vs. Wales game. The news site described Vardy as an Arsenal player, drawing attention until it was later corrected. Arsenal have met the release clause for the player but Vardy postponed any transfer talk until after the tournament.

Arsenal are also reported to be interested in landing Dortmund star Henrikh Mkhitarvan this summer but the player reportedly said he would join the Red Devils if he were to move to England. All the moves made by Wenger to land top rated players have not yielded much but the Frenchman seems really keen on landing players, after fans doubted his pedigree like never before this past season.