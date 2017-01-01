Posted on December 13, 2016 in Arsenal News

Arsene Wenger says that he is not worried about Tottenham catching Arsenal, as he believes that the gunners will always be bigger than their North London rivals.



Spurs have been making a lot of noises about catching Arsenal, who are regarded as a far bigger outfit then Spurs due to their recent successes. Arsenal have won the league title several times since the start of the Premier league, while Spurs were last successful several decades ago. Purely in terms of trophies, Arsenal are far bigger than Tottenham but there is always a fierce competition between the two clubs.

As a testament to this fact, Spurs are now building a 61,000 seater stadium in tune with the Emirates stadium. Arsenal managed to construct the Emirates stadium as one of the finest pieces of architecture in the Premier League. One of the modern stadiums in England, it has helped Arsenal elevate to a new level with an improved finances allowing them to sign players like Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez without the backing of a rich benefactor.



Spurs have been able to achieve much of their success in the last couple of years under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino. However, they have never finished above Arsenal in the league table over the last two decades.

Wenger reckons that it may not happen at least in his tenure.”I do not think about Tottenham ever becoming a bigger club than Arsenal. I think about Arsenal and making us as big as possible, making us stronger.We have a strong fan base, maybe the strongest in London, and as long as we do our job Arsenal will always be the stronger. No position is guaranteed. It is about doing our job, but at the end of the day everything is decided by what happens on the pitch,” said Wenger.