SAKA SET FOR TOP-EARNING DEAL

Arsenal are set to hand Bukayo Saka the biggest contract in the club’s history—brilliant news for fans who will be delighted to see their homegrown hero commit his future to the red and white. The England international is in line for a new deal worth £300,000-a-week, a reward not only for his world-class performances but for the love and loyalty he’s shown to the club he’s called home since the age of six.

Saka’s recent return from injury was met with a deafening reception at the Emirates, and his influence has been immediately felt in both games he’s featured in since. Now, Arsenal are determined to ensure their No.7 remains at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s project—and this new deal is a huge step towards that.

The 22-year-old has grown into one of the finest wingers in world football, earning rave reviews and a spot at No.3 in FourFourTwo’s latest global rankings for right-sided forwards. Loved by teammates, adored by fans, and feared by opponents, Saka embodies everything Arsenal stand for—talent, humility, and an unwavering commitment to improvement.

While his current contract still has time left, new sporting director Andrea Berta is keen to get ahead of the curve and tie down Saka’s future well before the summer transfer window opens. According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, the club is set to table a £300,000-a-week offer, which would make Saka the highest-paid player at the Emirates, overtaking Kai Havertz’s current £280,000-a-week wage.

It’s a well-deserved bump that reflects Saka’s importance to the team and his continued rise on the world stage. And unlike previous high earners who didn’t always justify the price tag, there’s no doubt this one is worth every penny. Saka is already a cornerstone of Arteta’s side, and this deal signals Arsenal’s determination to build their future around him.

Saka himself has made his feelings clear. “I want to win wearing this badge,” he said last year, reaffirming his emotional connection to the club. Arteta has often spoken about the winger’s deep roots at Arsenal, noting that he is “very committed” and “deeply connected” to everything the club stands for.

The mood around this potential extension is one of joy and celebration. For a player who grew up not far from the Emirates, came through the ranks at Hale End, and now wears the No.7 shirt with pride and purpose, this isn’t just a new contract—it’s another chapter in a love story between a club and its prodigy.

It’s also a powerful message from Arsenal: the club is ready to reward excellence, back its biggest stars, and compete at the very top—not just on the pitch, but in keeping hold of their best. With a major summer of recruitment expected, locking down Saka early brings a sense of stability and excitement ahead of the next chapter under Arteta.

Saka’s rise has been a joy to witness, and the idea of him staying at Arsenal for years to come is music to the ears of every supporter. The deal may not be signed yet, but the intent is clear—and the future looks very bright with Bukayo Saka leading the way.