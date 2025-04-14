PIRES BACKS ARSENAL TO FINISH REAL MADRID JOB

Declan Rice’s sensational performance at the Emirates has put Arsenal in the driving seat and brought a wave of optimism to north London. With a 3-0 advantage over Real Madrid, Mikel Arteta’s side can almost see the Champions League semi-finals – though inside the dressing room, they know nothing is settled yet.

But outside the club, belief is soaring. Arsenal legends, fans, and pundits are daring to dream, including Robert Pires, who helped lead the club to the final in 2006. “If Arsenal manage to beat Real Madrid, anything can happen,” said the former winger, speaking to The Independent after taking part in the EA7 World Legends Padel Tour in Paris.

Pires sees real potential in this current squad, but he warns that experience counts for plenty at this stage of the tournament. “Knowing what it takes to win this title helps you do it again – and Arsenal don’t have that yet,” he admitted. “Other clubs have an advantage in that sense, but nothing is impossible.”

No one inside the club is underestimating Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are Champions League specialists, known for stunning comebacks on nights when the Santiago Bernabéu roars into life. But Arsenal know what it takes to win there – Thierry Henry’s winner in 2006 remains one of the club’s most iconic moments.

Pires remembers that night clearly. “No one is invincible – not even Real Madrid,” he said. “We weren’t afraid of them. The proof is how we played – with a lot of personality, winning 1-0. But if you walk down the tunnel with any insecurity, they will eat you alive. That Arsenal team believed – and that belief made all the difference.”

That’s the mindset he hopes the current crop will adopt. “If they all work together, they will achieve it,” he added. But he’s under no illusions about the threat Madrid still pose. “They don’t need to dominate to win. Mbappé, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bellingham – any of them can decide a match in one moment.”

Pires also warned of the Bernabéu’s unique atmosphere. “You always know you’re going to run and suffer — there’s no other way. The crowd is right on top of you. The push it gives Madrid when they’re struggling is just immense.”

He still marvels at Henry’s solo goal in 2006. “It was like something Messi would later do. He had no support, just picked up the ball and ran at Casillas. Ramos couldn’t stop him. He was a beast.” Pires watched from the bench that night, left out by Arsène Wenger for tactical reasons.

“It was a defensive decision. Arsène was honest with me. Of course, I wanted to play, but I understood,” he said. “I tried to help when I came on during the final stages.”

Arsenal’s 2006 run was remarkable. They went nearly 1,000 minutes without conceding, knocking out Real Madrid, Juventus, and Villarreal. But the dream ended in heartbreak in Paris. “If Riquelme had scored that penalty, we wouldn’t have reached the final,” Pires admitted. “Villarreal were the toughest team we faced.”

The final itself still stings. A red card for Jens Lehmann changed everything. Wenger brought on Manuel Almunia and sacrificed Pires in the 18th minute. “It killed me. I had a connection with Henry, and I thought we could have hurt Barça. We were playing better. If the ref had let Giuly score and kept us at 11 men, I believe we’d have won.”

That decision took a toll. “It took me two days to speak to Arsène,” Pires recalled. “He said it was the hardest decision of his career. But I forgave him. I spent six wonderful years at Arsenal. We won many things, and I prefer to remember the good moments.”