David Luiz expresses desire to retire at Benfica

David Luiz had discussed with Benfica on regardingthe return to the club in this summer transfer window. As per the reports of Goal,his contract with Arsenal will come to an end in June and the club is having discussions on whether extending the contract for another year. In August, he was transferred to Gunners from Chelsea for £8 million and he has appeared in 32 games for the club in all competitions.

Under the former coach Unai Emery and the current coach Mikel Arteta, he was included in the first team and was able to solve some of the issues in the defence line of the team. The defender has shown interest in moving to Benfica and wants to spend time there before he decides to pull off the final stop of his career. He has been in contact with the club president Luis Filipe Vieira regarding the chances of transfer to the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.“My dream is to end my career at Benfica. When, I don’t know, but it will happen… it will, if President Vieira allows me and if the fans want me to come back,” said David Luiz.

The 33-year-old played for Benfica from 2007 to 2012 and rising to become an exceptional young defender in the European football tournament and this led him to move to Chelsea. He spent three years of his career in Chelsea where he won many major trophies including the Champions League.

Later in 2014, he was transferred to PSG for £50 million where he spent two seasons and returned to Chelsea in 2016. In the second term with Chelsea, he won the Premier League title under the leadership of Antonio Conte.

Luiz is training with the Arsenal despite the speculations regarding his future. Premier League will restart on June 17 and the teams are awaiting the return of the league.