COMAN SET FOR GUNNERS MOVE?

Arsenal have reportedly renewed their interest in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman ahead of what promises to be a pivotal summer at the Emirates. The French international has struggled for consistent minutes this season, and with Bayern now open to a sale, the Gunners are said to be exploring a deal.

Coman, 28, has started only 11 Bundesliga matches during the current campaign, scoring four goals in 23 appearances overall. Injuries and competition for places have limited his involvement in Thomas Tuchel’s side, and with changes expected at Bayern this summer, his eight-year stint in Munich may be drawing to a close. According to Sky Germany, Bayern have informed Coman’s representatives that they are willing to sanction a transfer, with Arsenal already making initial contact to assess the feasibility of a move.

The Gunners have long been admirers of the French winger and were linked with him in previous windows, including in January. While a deal didn’t materialise at the time, their interest has remained intact, and Coman could now be available for around £35 million—a price that rises closer to £45 million if interest from Saudi Arabian clubs becomes concrete. Arsenal, though, remain one of the most realistic destinations in Europe, particularly given Coman’s ambition to continue competing at the top level.

After a relatively quiet January, all signs point to a busy summer in north London. New sporting director Andrea Berta is expected to play a key role in shaping the club’s recruitment strategy, and Mikel Arteta has already hinted at significant movement in the transfer market. “It’s going to be a big one and we are very excited about it,” Arteta said earlier this month. “We want to increase the depth of the squad and the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.”

That next step is clear: turning Arsenal into consistent title contenders domestically and in Europe. The addition of a player like Coman would certainly speak to that ambition. Known for his electric pace, dribbling ability and experience at the highest level, the Frenchman would bring further quality to an already dangerous attack. With Bukayo Saka currently carrying the load on the right wing and Gabriel Martinelli on the left, Coman could provide both cover and competition—something Arteta is keen to add across all positions.

The interest in Coman comes as part of a broader recruitment push from Arsenal. The club continues to be linked with strikers Victor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, as well as Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. In midfield, efforts are ongoing to secure a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Jorginho and Thomas Partey, whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

Coman’s track record at club and international level makes him an appealing option. A serial winner, he has claimed league titles in France, Italy, and Germany, and famously scored the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final for Bayern. That pedigree could prove invaluable for an Arsenal side still learning how to navigate the sharp end of major competitions.

While talks remain at an exploratory stage, Arsenal’s proactive approach suggests genuine intent. With Coman’s time in Munich appearing to near its end, a move to the Premier League could offer the revitalising challenge he needs—and Arsenal may be poised to benefit.