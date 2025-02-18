ARSENAL HANDED ISAK TRANSFER BOOST

Arsenal may have just received a significant transfer boost as clubs begin preparations for the summer window. Despite the winter window closing only two weeks ago, Europe’s top teams are already making moves to secure their targets.

One of those clubs is Newcastle United, who have been linked with a move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Magpies are prepared to spend £50 million on the 25-year-old, who has been in fine form this season with 14 goals and three assists in the Premier League. This development could have major implications for Arsenal, as it may open the door for a deal Mikel Arteta has long been keen to finalise.

Arsenal’s interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is no secret. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously claimed that Arteta is “obsessed” with the idea of bringing the Swedish forward to the Emirates. If Newcastle manages to secure Mbeumo, they may become more open to selling Isak, knowing they have a strong replacement in place.

Initially, Newcastle placed a hefty £150 million price tag on Isak, but reports suggest that figure has since dropped. TEAMtalk indicated it had fallen to £120 million, while Sport suggested it could decrease further to around £83.3 million if Newcastle fails to qualify for the Champions League. This potential drop in price could make a deal far more feasible for Arsenal, who are in desperate need of a high-quality striker.

The Gunners’ search for a prolific forward has been well documented, with many believing their lack of a clinical finisher is the only thing preventing them from reaching the very top. While Gabriel Jesus offers versatility and work rate, his goal return has been underwhelming. Eddie Nketiah has also struggled to prove he can be the long-term solution. With Kai Havertz now sidelined due to injury, Arsenal’s urgency to reinforce their attacking options has only increased.

Isak, valued at €75 million by Transfermarkt, could be the ideal signing to take Arsenal to the next level. His combination of pace, technical ability, and finishing prowess makes him a perfect fit for Arteta’s system. At just 24 years old, he also represents a long-term investment capable of leading the line for years to come.

Arsenal must capitalise on this opportunity while Newcastle remains vulnerable. If the Magpies miss out on a top-four finish, they may need to sell key assets to comply with financial fair play regulations. This would play directly into Arsenal’s hands, giving them a realistic chance of landing their priority target at a more reasonable price.

As the Premier League action resumes this weekend, Isak will next be in action for Newcastle against Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue monitoring the situation closely, knowing that the summer window could present the perfect chance to secure the striker they so desperately need.