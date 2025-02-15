ARSENAL CLOSE IN ON FIRST SUMMER SIGNING

Arsenal look set to secure their first signing of the summer, with reports suggesting a four-year deal has been agreed in principle for Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners are already preparing for next season, and with several key players likely to leave, reinforcements are essential for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Despite a depleted side, Arsenal managed a late 2-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend, with Mikel Merino stepping up to score twice off the bench. The victory masked deeper concerns, as injuries continue to pile up. Kai Havertz has been ruled out for the season following hamstring surgery, while Bukayo Saka has only just returned to training. Gabriel Jesus is also sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, with a knee injury expected to keep him out well into next season.

The club’s decision not to sign a forward in January raised eyebrows, and with Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s contracts expiring this summer, midfield depth is also a pressing concern. Loan deals for Raheem Sterling and Neto will end, while Kieran Tierney has reportedly agreed to rejoin Celtic, and Oleksandr Zinchenko is tipped to follow him out the door. With Jesus’ injury adding to the uncertainty, Arsenal’s summer rebuild is already taking shape.

Zubimendi, ranked among the world’s top defensive midfielders, appears to be the first major addition. TEAMtalk reports that Arsenal have “agreed” a four-year contract with the 26-year-old, though the deal is not yet finalised. The Gunners are believed to have doubled his current wages to lure him from Real Sociedad, beating competition from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Liverpool had previously made a move for Zubimendi, only for the player to remain in La Liga. Transfer expert Ben Jacobs suggested the decision was more about loyalty to Sociedad than a rejection of the Anfield project. Meanwhile, City have since acquired Nico Gonzalez as Rodri’s understudy, making Arsenal the frontrunners for Zubimendi’s signature.

However, The Athletic has raised doubts, reporting that Real Madrid are increasingly interested in the Spanish international. While Arsenal are confident of landing their target, the European champions’ involvement could complicate matters. With Barcelona also previously linked, the race is far from over.

FourFourTwo understands that while Arsenal are leading the chase, nothing is officially signed. If Real Madrid intensify their pursuit, Arsenal could find themselves in a vulnerable position. The Gunners will be eager to finalise the deal quickly to avoid a potential transfer hijack.

With a €60 million valuation, Zubimendi would be a statement signing for Arsenal as they look to build on their title challenge. The club returns to Premier League action against West Ham next weekend, but behind the scenes, preparations for the summer window are already in full swing.