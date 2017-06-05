Posted on June 23, 2017 in Arsenal News

Arda Turan’s representative has insisted that his client is not going anywhere amid the alleged verbal agreement to join Arsenal in the summer transfer window.



A recent report from Haberturk suggested that the north London outfit had agreed terms with the Turkey international ahead of his £25m from Spanish giants Barcelona.

The 30-year-old joined the Catalonia-based club from Atletico Madrid back in the summer of 2015 but their transfer embargo restricted him from participation until 2016. He has since endured one of his toughest spells in professional football with former boss Luis Enrique utilising him as backup to his starting lineup. Both Neymar and Lione Messi are irreplaceable owing to their ever-growing status, and this has seen Turan earn a regular role off the substitutes’ bench.

Haberturk recently suggested that the Catalan giants had given the green light for Turan to complete his preferred move to London in the summer, but his agent Ahmet Bulut has poured cold water to the speculation by suggesting that the attacker is happy where he is, he told AS:

“Arda is not going anywhere. Barcelona’s directors are happy with him. We haven’t spoken to any club about a transfer. The stories that have come out in the media that he will be leaving have annoyed Arda.And nor has it gone down well with board members at the club – Arda Turan will see out his contract.He will stay at Barca until 2020.”

The former Atleti man bagged a decent tally of 13 goals and seven assists during the recently concluded league campaign, and he stills remains an influential player for the Catalan giants, though he may not get a regular run in the starting lineup. New Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that his intention to reshape the squad in the summer, but Turan looks likely to stay put with the former La Liga champions.