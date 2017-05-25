Posted on May 25, 2017 in Arsenal News

Arsene Wenger says that it is likely that Spurs’ progress will be halted by the move to a new stadium.



The club have been one of the most improved division over the last two years. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has been able to bring success to the club without spending a lot of money. However, Wenger says that the club will be facing a cash crunch when they move to the new £750 million stadium at the start of the 2018-19 season. This brand-new stadium will have the ability to manage Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in terms of capacity while being able to do significantly better in every other regard.

Arsenal moved into the Emirates stadium just over a decade ago and faced a lot of issues with regard to finances. Wenger was unable to spend much money in the transfer window, and he predicts that Spurs will face a similar situation after the move to this brand-new stadium.

Spurs fans, though, will not be worried as they have seen Pochettino’s ability to spot a deal. The likes of Dele Alli and Kyle Walker have been signed for less than £ 5 million, while they are now worth several times more. Harry Kane came through the youth ranks at the club, and the youth setup continues to remain a strong reason for their success.

“Very difficult, much more you can imagine.First of all, you face financial restrictions, which we did. Overall, it might be less in future because you have more income.Secondly because you don’t feel at home like you were before. And you need to recreate a kind of history to feel comfortable and to feel like you play at home. I would say it can take two years [to feel at home],” said Wenger ahead of the final North London derby at White Hart Lane.