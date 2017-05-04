Posted on May 4, 2017 in Arsenal News Blog

Arsenal players and the coaching staff have been facing a lot of anger from the supporters over a disappointing campaign.



The club are sixth in the table with a seven-point deficit to Manchester City, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot. As a result, Arsenal are looking set to miss out on the premier European competition for the first time in more than two decades. There have been huge calls for Arsene Wenger to step down at the end of the campaign. The manager has reportedly been offered a two-year contract by Arsenal. His current deal with Arsenal ends in the summer.

Hector Bellerin is the latest Arsenal player to face a huge backlash from fans, as he was booed by a section of Arsenal’s own supporters in the recent game against Crystal Palace. The club suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against their London rivals. The result put more pressure on the club, who are facing a tough run of games in the end of the campaign. Wenger has recalled that was one of the best players for the club until November.

The club, as a whole, was functioning extremely well until the turn of the year.Since the back-to-back defeats against Everton and Manchester City, Arsenal have been slipping down the table at an alarming pace.

“Was the fans turning on Bellerín unfair? I think yes, as he is a guy who is genuinely Arsenal and wants to do well. He is ready to play with pain and I think it is [unfair], yes. It’s not ideal after a long season. He should have a rest and prepare for next season. The Spanish players love to play for their country and I think he will go. He has not come back to his best level since he has been injured [in November],” said Wenger.