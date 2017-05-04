Posted on May 4, 2017 in Arsenal News Blog
Arsenal players and the coaching staff have been facing a lot of anger from the supporters over a disappointing campaign.
Hector Bellerin is the latest Arsenal player to face a huge backlash from fans, as he was booed by a section of Arsenal’s own supporters in the recent game against Crystal Palace. The club suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against their London rivals. The result put more pressure on the club, who are facing a tough run of games in the end of the campaign. Wenger has recalled that was one of the best players for the club until November.
The club, as a whole, was functioning extremely well until the turn of the year.Since the back-to-back defeats against Everton and Manchester City, Arsenal have been slipping down the table at an alarming pace.
“Was the fans turning on Bellerín unfair? I think yes, as he is a guy who is genuinely Arsenal and wants to do well. He is ready to play with pain and I think it is [unfair], yes. It’s not ideal after a long season. He should have a rest and prepare for next season. The Spanish players love to play for their country and I think he will go. He has not come back to his best level since he has been injured [in November],” said Wenger.