Posted on November 20, 2016 in Arsenal News

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that his team was a bit fortunate to win the game at Burnley.



Despite being dominant and having the most possession, the Gunners fail to score and were frustrated throughout the whole match. It is only in the dying seconds of the game that Koscielny managed to score a goal that is marred by controversy. Not only the goal appeared to be scored with the hand, but the French defender also appears to be offside as well.

Arsene Wenger stated that his team might have been lucky to win the game against Burnley. The French manager said that he has not seen the goal yet but believes that his team has been lucky if they have scored this kind of goal.

Arsenal was frustrated with a superb defensive display by Burnley, and they were denied the necessary space at the back. Wenger believes that his team was also a bit tired after playing 3 games in 8 days and that this was evident on the pitch.

Indeed Ozil was far from being at his best, and he was not as good as he was against Chelsea. We should also give credit to Burnley who defended well and did not give the Arsenal players space to run into. They were focused throughout the game and will be devastated with the outcome of the match as they would feel that a draw would have been a fair result after having defended so well for the whole game.

Arsene Wenger believes that his team will need some rest after this busy period and believes that the international break will come at an appropriate time. This will allow him to get back players such as Coquelin and Ramsey and provide an additional boost to the team who is currently on a good run.