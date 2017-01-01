Posted on November 29, 2016 in Arsenal News

Werder Bremen trolled Arsenal after a former Gunner, Serge Gnabry grabbed a hat trick when Germany humbled San Marino 8-0.



The ex-Arsenal player left the English club for his native country this summer after he failed to break into the first team at the Emirates. Gnabry enjoyed a decent tournament when he represented Germany at the 2016 Rio summer Olympics, and was on target when he featured in the game against San Marino in a World Cup qualifying game.

Werder Bremen threw a dig at Arsenal using their official Twitter handle. The tweet showed that Gnabry played his debut, scored a hat trick in Germany’s 8-0 win, and they tagged Arsenal in it with a winking emoticon.

Arsenal hit back just over an hour, tweeting “on the subject of hat tricks, remember this?” the tweet was accompanied by a picture of Ray Parlour jubilating after his hat trick in the UEFA Cup game against Werder Bremen 16 years ago. Parlour’s spectacular goals in 2000 helped Arsenal defeat Bremen. He scored an amazing goal using the outside of his boot, and he went pass three defenders to get another goal. His goals helped Arsene Wenger’s men to the semi finals.



Gnabry has been decent for the Bundesliga outfit since his £5 million move. He has scored four goals in nine games this term, but it has not been enough as Bremen lie 16th in the German Bundesliga standings. The youngster received enormous commendations after his impressive show against Marino.

Whilst at Arsenal, he could only get one goal after 18 games. His goals against Marino make him the first German to score a hat trick on his debut since Dieter Muller did far back in 1976.