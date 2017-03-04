Posted on March 4, 2017 in Arsenal News

Arsene Wenger has claimed that his team collapsed in the 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.



Arsenal are once again starring at the possibility of going out of the Champions League knockout stages rather early. This was the third defeat for the team in the last four matches, and one that raises pressure on manager Wenger to great highs. The Frenchman has been coming under increasing pressure from fans to step down from his role. Despite being injured after the gunners for more than two decades, Wenger has seen a lot of uncertainty surrounding his role in the last couple of years.

Fans, who have stood by him even during the toughest times, have seen that there is no light at the end of the tunnel when Wenger remains in charge. Despite being the only Premier League manager to have stayed unbeaten throughout the campaign, it seems that Wenger does not match the best in the business of late. At 67 years of age, it seems that his tactical knowledge has also not been up to date.

Arsenal have frequently failed to perform against the top opposition, when the 5-1 loss will ask a lot of questions about his team. A number of players in the squad like Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are facing uncertain futures.

“It’s difficult to explain.Just before half-time we had two good chances to score. We came back and played well.In the second half we lost Koscielny very quickly – he came off at 1-1 – and finally we collapsed. Bayern are a better team than us as well.The third goal was a killer for our players because after that we had no response.The real problems were after the third goal. We lost our organisation and we looked mentally jaded and vulnerable from that moment onwards. The last 25 minutes was a nightmare for us,” said Wenger.