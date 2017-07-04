Posted on July 4, 2017 in Transfer News

It looks like we’ll have a comletely transformed strike-force next season, with the press going wild with speculation and rumours!

Arsenal are reportedly close to completing the signature of Alexandre Lacazette from Olympique Lyon this summer. The 26-year old was a prime candidate to join Atletico Madrid but after the La Liga outfit lost their transfer ban appeal, things changed. Reports in England and France say the Gunners could complete the deal for Lacazette in the next 48 hours. Le Progress claims the French club president Jean-Michel Aulas has approved of the deal and it could be completed soon.

Another rumour of players joining the club (this time by Calciomercato) is that the Gunners are close to announcing the deal for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez. The 26-year old Algerian had an underwhelming season at the club last year and seems intent on exiting the Kings Power Stadium this summer. The Gunners wanted him last year but he opted to remain with the Foxes after their fairy tale season.

With all this extra fire-power coming in, it might well be that Arsenal let a few players go. There are wild reports flying around in England that Arsenal are considering an outrageous deal that would see Alexis Sanchez reunite with his former manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad in exchange for City striker Sergio Aguero. The swap deal has been condemned by many, including former Arsenal star Mikael Silvestre. The ex-Gunner claimed City would be getting a better deal as Aguero has numerous fitness concerns of recent that would not let him reach his potential at the Emirates. The latest NetBet football odds today suggest that there is more chance of Sanchez moving to City, than Aguero moving to Arsenal.

Reports claim Arsenal are discussing with City over a direct swap of the stars as Sanchez’s deal is months out and the deal is holding up the club from concluding the rest that are planned for the summer. The deal has made Arsenal go quiet in the transfer market and it is worrying fans.

German side Bayern Munich are keen on landing Sanchez as a wide player. The deal seemed more likely as Arsene Wenger said he would not sell to a rival a top Gunner player. However, if the players in question agree to the deal – with Silvestre claiming Aguero would likely not agree to such a deal – then the swap could happen in the next few weeks.

Silvestre argued and warned that Arsenal already have “a lot of injuries to deal with” so another Aguero problem should be avoided. He added that Sanchez would be willing to play under Guardiola again but that he would be “surprised” if the Argentine striker agreed to a move to north London.

Another player could be joining Sanchez up north, The Sun claims French striker Olivier Giroud could replace Romelu Lukaku at Everton if the deal for Lacazette goes through. The 30-year old is unsettled at the Emirates, and while he might remain in the forthcoming season to provide depth, the lack of Champions League football makes it unlikely.

Chelsea are reportedly keen on closing the Lukaku deal. The 24-year old Belgian wants more – something the Toffees can provide so the Blues are leading the chase in resigning him. The club would need to splash reach cash to regain the striker though. Ronaldo Koeman has been linked with several strikers as Lukaku seems focused on exiting Goodison Park, with some papers suggesting the DUtch coach wants to submit a double bid for Theo Walcott on the wing, and Giroud in central role.