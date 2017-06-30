Posted on July 25, 2017 in Arsenal News

Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez has placed doubts over his Gunners future after he refused to suggest where his commitment would lie at the start of the 2017/18 season.



The Chile international enjoyed his best-ever club campaign last term as he notched 30 goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

Sanchez, 28, has just a year left on his existing Emirates deal, and it is widely suggested that he could favour a reunion with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. In a press-conference prior to the Confederations Cup final, Sanchez was asked whether he could play alongside Claudio Bravo at Manchester City, for which, he replied: “Good question! Right now I’m focused on the Confederations Cup. When this is finished I will see if I stay or go. I don’t know.”

Asked if he had already made his future decision, he added: “Yes, it’s clear. But I can’t tell you”. The attacker is said to be holding out on a record wage package at the Emirates in order to realise a potential reunion with Pep at the Etihad. There is also a different story to the speculation with suggestions that Sergio Aguero could be offered in a straight-exchange deal involving both clubs.

Sanchez has won the Copa America title in each of the last two seasons, and he is hoping to lift his third international tournament in three years by lifting the Confederations Cup. On paper, Chile are favourites to overcome an inexperienced Germany squad, but Joachim Loew’s side have surprised the footballing fraternity following their convincing 4-1 win over Mexico in the semi-final of the showpiece tournament.

The Chilean has just a year left on his previous Gunners deal, and Arsene Wenger will have a huge decision to make in the coming weeks with the club no close to pursuing any of their forward targets this summer.