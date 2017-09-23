Posted on September 23, 2017 in Arsenal News Blog

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has insisted that he will look to score goals in key games where former strikers have failed to succeed.



The France international joined the Gunners from Lyon for a club-record £46m fee earlier this summer and has since opened his goal tally for the club.

Lacazette scored just 94 seconds into his league debut against Leicester City but was unfortunate to have his goal chalked off for offside in the 1-0 loss at Stoke City. The Frenchman has maintained a tally of over 20 goals in each of his last four seasons, and he is aiming to take this form forward by scoring in the crunch games, he told Sky Sports: “I’m going to score goals at key times in games where Arsenal may have struggled in previous seasons. I’m going to win us games.”

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger has stressed that his compatriot is still adapting to the rigours of the Premier League, but he will soon get back to his old self, he said: He is still in an adaptation period to the team and to the league. He is a bit surprised by the intensity of it all in training and in the games. He will get there because he is brave and he is intelligent.”

Arsenal scraped through a magnificent comeback in the 4-3 victory over Leicester City in the league opener, but they have since suffered a setback at the Bet365 Stadium. Wenger’s side take on Liverpool in Sunday’s crunch encounter at Anfield, and anything less than a positive result will put huge pressure on both the manager and the players ahead of the international break. Wenger has brought in just two players in Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac to his ranks this summer, and he has recently that they could potentially be another arrival before the close of the transfer window.